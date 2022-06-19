ACG Wealth Purchases 1,539 Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. ACG Wealth owned 3.09% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JSML. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,557 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $780,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Shares of JSML stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $71.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.