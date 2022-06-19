ACG Wealth Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ACG Wealth lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,171 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after purchasing an additional 385,522 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $562.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.08.

Netflix stock opened at $175.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.12 and its 200 day moving average is $372.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

