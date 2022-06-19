ACG Wealth Sells 8,326 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ACG Wealth lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD opened at $234.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.25.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.