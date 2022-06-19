ACG Wealth Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ACG Wealth trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW opened at $58.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.