ACoconut Tops 1-Day Volume of $15,537.00 (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 18th. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0460 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ACoconut has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. ACoconut has a total market cap of $122,310.95 and approximately $15,537.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00019463 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000190 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

