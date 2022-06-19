Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

ADMP opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 585.90% and a negative return on equity of 100.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 55,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 192,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

