Adirondack Trust Co. Has $876,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 13,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $84.62 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $213.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.95.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

