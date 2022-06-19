Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 745.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,709 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.57. The company had a trading volume of 105,125,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,436,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.43 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $132.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

