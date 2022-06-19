Advisory Resource Group Acquires 110 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Accenture were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 697.5% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,893 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accenture from $480.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.07.

Shares of ACN opened at $275.38 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $268.17 and a one year high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.33 and a 200 day moving average of $331.97.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

