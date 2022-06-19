Advisory Resource Group Acquires 2,975 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,286 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 27,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

Shares of CSCO opened at $43.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

