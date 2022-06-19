Advisory Resource Group Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Advisory Resource Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,298,000 after acquiring an additional 18,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $274.69 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $309.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.17.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

