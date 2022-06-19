Advisory Resource Group Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advisory Resource Group decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.5% of Advisory Resource Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $367.66 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $411.70 and a 200 day moving average of $438.44.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
