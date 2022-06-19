Advisory Resource Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Advisory Resource Group trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 117,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 83,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSN opened at $83.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.89. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

