Advisory Resource Group Has $358,000 Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Infosys were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Infosys by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,125,000 after buying an additional 8,841,879 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,886,000 after buying an additional 7,753,476 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Infosys by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,182,000 after buying an additional 7,511,264 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Infosys by 39.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,597,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,289,000 after buying an additional 3,540,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,676,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,502,000 after buying an additional 2,171,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

INFY stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several research firms have commented on INFY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

