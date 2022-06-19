Advisory Resource Group Purchases 171 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,457,729,000 after buying an additional 291,597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,117,282,000 after buying an additional 69,402 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,015,889,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,416,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,649,085,000 after buying an additional 70,770 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.08.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $238.60 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

