Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Short Interest Update

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,350,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the May 15th total of 10,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $48,513,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979,934 shares of company stock worth $142,275,850 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after acquiring an additional 996,378 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Airbnb by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,356,000 after purchasing an additional 813,738 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $99.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 85.77 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.25 and its 200 day moving average is $151.79. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $92.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.55.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

