Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ASEKY opened at $31.44 on Friday. Aisin has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.62.
