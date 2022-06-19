Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given New $479.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $524.00 to $479.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALGN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Align Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $586.20.

Get Align Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $234.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.07 and its 200-day moving average is $444.17. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $228.35 and a 1-year high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.