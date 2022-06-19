Alliance Fan Token Price Hits $0.18 (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Alliance Fan Token has a market cap of $183,780.87 and approximately $23,151.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.55 or 0.01813820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00117416 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00091091 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013413 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading

