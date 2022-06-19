Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a market cap of $21.59 million, a P/E ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Altisource Asset Management by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $507,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management (Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

