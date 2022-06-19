American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $34.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.85.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,280 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 104.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 868,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,405,000 after acquiring an additional 442,967 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

