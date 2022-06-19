AmonD Trading Down 9.2% This Week (AMON)

AmonD (AMON) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. AmonD has a total market cap of $777,045.92 and approximately $3,684.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, AmonD has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AmonD Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 838,230,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

