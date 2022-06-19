Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 14.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,266,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.22.

Shares of APH stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

About Amphenol (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.