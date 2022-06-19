Analysts Set trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Target Price at $2.71

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRVG shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in trivago by 77.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 903,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 393,520 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in trivago by 13.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 571,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in trivago by 216.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 250,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

trivago stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.15 million, a P/E ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

