AnRKey X ($ANRX) Price Down 21.5% This Week

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. One AnRKey X coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AnRKey X has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $829,550.38 and approximately $61,991.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $448.89 or 0.02292071 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005100 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00111943 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00093736 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00013387 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,519,279 coins. The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

