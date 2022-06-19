ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.60.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $232.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.92 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.