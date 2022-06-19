Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.05.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $786.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,027,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,704,600 in the last three months. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $33,250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Antero Resources by 3,622.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,581,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,204 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

