ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Achieves Market Cap of $47.84 Million

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $47.84 million and $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.93 or 0.01472137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004854 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00110078 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00088566 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012766 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

