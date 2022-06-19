Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years.

AFT opened at $12.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.05. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter worth $169,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter worth $446,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the third quarter worth $648,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 20.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,826 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares during the period.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

