Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of AFT opened at $12.87 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter worth about $446,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 20.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 41,170 shares during the period.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

