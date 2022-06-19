Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years.
Shares of AFT opened at $12.87 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.
About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (Get Rating)
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.
