Appleton Partners Inc. MA Cuts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after buying an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Atlantic Securities cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

