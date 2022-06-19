Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.73 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Airbnb by 143.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,385 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 11.7% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth $210,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth $618,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABNB stock opened at $99.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.25 and a 200-day moving average of $151.79. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.77 and a beta of 0.32.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,573.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $48,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 979,934 shares of company stock worth $142,275,850. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.55.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

