Appleton Partners Inc. MA Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,020,759,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $367.66 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $411.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

