Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 1,205 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $63.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

