Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 3,767 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 648.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $32.43.

