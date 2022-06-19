Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,002,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,754 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,786 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Shares of MRK opened at $84.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $213.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.95.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

