Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 161 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,643 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Illumina by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,371,337,000 after acquiring an additional 406,181 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Illumina by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $641,688,000 after acquiring an additional 34,963 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Illumina by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,380 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $629,772,000 after acquiring an additional 189,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $532,645,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in Illumina by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,327,517 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.92.

Illumina stock opened at $187.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.46 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,183 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

