Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 615 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 673,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,291,000 after purchasing an additional 205,993 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

VEU opened at $49.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average of $57.35. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

