Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 6,848 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,848 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,389 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,069 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $74.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $96.15.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

