Apron Network Reaches Market Cap of $360,252.31 (APN)

Apron Network (APN) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Apron Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Apron Network has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Apron Network has a total market capitalization of $360,252.31 and approximately $135,554.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apron Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,717.32 or 0.99982815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002535 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00121172 BTC.

Apron Network Coin Profile

Apron Network (APN) is a coin. It launched on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Apron Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apron Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apron Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apron Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apron Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.