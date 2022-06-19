ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned 0.11% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter.

ARKW stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $162.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.07.

