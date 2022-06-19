Arweave (AR) Market Cap Achieves $252.56 Million

Arweave (AR) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $252.56 million and approximately $21.99 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $7.56 or 0.00041134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005423 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00010964 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000860 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.