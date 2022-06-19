Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Athersys from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1.00 to $0.25 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of ATHX stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. The company has a market cap of $70.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -1.25. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Athersys will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Athersys by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Athersys by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Athersys by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Athersys by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

