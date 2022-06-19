AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,135.27.

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,992.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,046.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,999.40. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,376.77 and a 52-week high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 115.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.00, for a total value of $1,017,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,282 shares of company stock valued at $15,377,334 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 11,810.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,299,000 after buying an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in AutoZone by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

