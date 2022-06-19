Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.31. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,823,000 after purchasing an additional 228,256 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies (Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.