Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.75.
NASDAQ ACLS opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.31. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $83.74.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,823,000 after purchasing an additional 228,256 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Axcelis Technologies
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.
