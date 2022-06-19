Azuki (AZUKI) Hits Market Cap of $121,965.38

Azuki (AZUKI) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 19th. Azuki has a market capitalization of $121,965.38 and approximately $39.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Azuki has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 66.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.92 or 0.02044112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00114026 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00094738 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

