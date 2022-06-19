B. Riley Lowers Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $105.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $67.28 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $62.15 and a 1-year high of $106.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average of $84.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $241.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Onto Innovation by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

