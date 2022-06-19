BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Acquires 1,200 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. OGE Energy comprises about 0.6% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,739,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,876,000 after buying an additional 647,876 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,652,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,959,000 after purchasing an additional 181,758 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,541,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,528,000 after acquiring an additional 241,117 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,036,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,178,000 after purchasing an additional 327,872 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,610,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,800,000 after purchasing an additional 44,871 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In other news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE opened at $35.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $42.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 36.90%. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

About OGE Energy (Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.