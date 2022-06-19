BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,732,000 after buying an additional 1,769,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in AT&T by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after buying an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.48.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

