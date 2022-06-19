BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 4.2% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,310 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,785,000 after acquiring an additional 241,035 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,240,000 after acquiring an additional 174,983 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,554,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,272,000 after acquiring an additional 127,082 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $147.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.20 and a 200 day moving average of $171.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.